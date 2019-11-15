Maha: Pawar takes stock of crops destroyed due to unseasonal rains, assures help to farmers

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Friday took stock of crop loses in the region due to unseasonal rains and said that he will speak to Central government and concerned minister for appropriate assistance to farmers. Pawar also met government officials in the district and asked them to conduct surveys of the destroyed crops.

"Parliament session is commencing from November 18. I will try to meet the officials of the Central government and Agricultural minister to help the farmers," Pawar said. Earlier in the day, former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had also met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and requested him to release the funds for farmers affected due to rains.

"Met Hon Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari ji at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai to request release of funds to the farmers affected due to unseasonal rains. Hon Governor assured immediate action on this," Fadnavis tweeted. (ANI)

