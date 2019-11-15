International Development News
Triplets born in railway station, one survives

A 29-year-old woman travelling in a train gave birth to three premature babies on Friday in Odisha's Bhadrak railway station but two of them died and one survived, an official said. The woman, residing in Assam, has been identified as Munzila Khatuna, railway official said.

She developed labour pain on-board the Bangalore- Guwahati train near Bhadrak and got down at the station. She gave birth to three babies at the same time, the official said.

She was attended by railway doctors and additional chief medical superintendent, Bhadrak along with nursing and paramedical staffers, the official said. "Of the three babies, one survived and two others died as the woman delivered babies at seven month of her pregnancy," a doctor said.

The mother and her child were shifted to the district headquarters hospital at Bhadrak..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

