Ayodhya: Shia Waqf Board chief Wasim Rizvi donates Rs 51,000 to Ram Janmabhumi Nyas
Shia Waqf Board chief Wasim Rizvi donated Rs 51,000 to the Shri Ram Janmabhumi Nyas here on Friday.
Shia Waqf Board chief Wasim Rizvi donated Rs 51,000 to the Shri Ram Janmabhumi Nyas here on Friday. "Ayodhya is a very ancient place. The controversy had dwindled its name. I come from Agra which is a tourist place. Ayodhya could also develop as a tourist place after the construction of Ram temple here," Zafar Rizvi, representative of Shia Waqf Board said.
"The honourable Supreme Court has taken a very considered decision by calling for the formation of a trust to build the temple. The mosque which will be built on the 5-acre land given by the government should be named 'Aman Masjid'," he added. The Supreme Court on November 9 directed the Central government to hand over the disputed site at Ayodhya for the construction of a temple and set up a trust for the same.
The apex court further directed the government to give a suitable plot of land measuring five acres to the Sunni Waqf Board. A decade-long legal dispute was fought by Hindu Mahasabha, a sect of Hindu monks Nirmohi Akhara and Sunni Waqf Board over 2.77 acres of land in Ayodhya. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ayodhya
- Agra
- Hindu Mahasabha
- Nirmohi Akhara
ALSO READ
Ayodhya verdict ahead: AIMPB asks Muslims to repose faith in Constitution
RSS discusses ways to maintain peace after Ayodhya verdict, works out dos, don'ts
Everyone should respect SC's verdict in Ayodhya case, says AIMPLB member Mahali
Ghaziabad DM holds meeting over Ayodhya verdict
Muslim leaders, intellectuals meet; say Ayodhya verdict should be respected by all