International Development News
Development News Edition

Delhi: 2 men booked for alleged involvement in issuance of fake invoices

Two men were arrested for their alleged involvement in the issuance of fake invoices

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 19:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 19:28 IST
Delhi: 2 men booked for alleged involvement in issuance of fake invoices
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Two men were arrested for their alleged involvement in the issuance of fake invoices. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM), New Delhi at Patiala House Courts sent the accused Naveen Mutreja and Keshav Ram to judicial custody for 14 days.

"The accused were found to be operating 42 fake firms created to facilitate fraudulent Input Tax Credit (ITC), thus defrauding the Exchequer. Prima facie fraudulent ITC of about Rs 22 crores has been passed on using invoices involving an amount of Rs 150 crores," an official release said. The accused were allegedly involved in obtaining GST registration of fake firms across Delhi NCR, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh using documents of unsuspecting individuals and generating good-less invoices and e-way bills of these firms from a premise in Karol Bagh.

"On preliminary scrutiny, it appears that there is no nexus between inward and outward supplies of the errant firms. Further, the said firms have passed on fraudulent ITC to a range of buyers who have availed the same to discharge their GST liability on outward supplies, thus defrauding the Exchequer," read the release. Naveen Mutreja and Keshav Ram were booked under the provisions of Section 132(1) (b) and (c) of the CGST Act 2017. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Pacific Mall Dwarka to be launched tomorrow; will 'fill in all gaps'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Dish TV posts Q2 net loss of Rs 96.37 cr

Direct-to-home operator Dish TV India Ltd has reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 96.37 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2019. The Essel Group firm had reported a net profit of Rs 19.73 crore in the July-September quarter a y...

UPDATE 1-Sterling jumps against dollar after Brexit party quits more races

Sterling rose to a 10-day high against the U.S. dollar on Friday as Brexit Party candidates stood down from over 40 seats not held by the Conservative Party, which traders saw as a move that would help the Conservatives gain a majority in t...

Esri India inaugurates GIS data management centre in Panchkula

Esri India, a leading Geographic Information System GIS software and solutions provider, on Friday announced the launch of its latest Global Delivery Centre for GIS data management in Panchkula. This centre will provide GIS data management ...

Airports, trains full, people getting married; Suresh Angadi dismisses economic slowdown concerns

Dismissing the oppositions criticism over the state of the economy, Minister of State for Railways, Suresh Angadi on Friday said that the economy is doing fine as the airports and trains across the country are full and people are getting ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019