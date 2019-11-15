International Development News
Kushinagar mosque blast: 4 accused sent to police remand

  • PTI
  • Gorakhpur
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 20:22 IST
  • Created: 15-11-2019 20:22 IST
Four persons, arrested in connection with the blast in a mosque in Kushinagar, were on Friday sent to police remand for 48 hours, a senior police officer said. Maulana Azimuddin, Izhar, Ashiq Ansari and Javed Ansari were arrested by the police on Tuesday, a day after the blast rocked the mosque in Bairagi Patti village in Turkpatti of Kushinagar district on Monday.

The accused were sent to district jail on Wednesday. A man identified as Haji Qutubuddin, who is associated with the mosque and was injured in the blast, was called by the police for cross interrogation, Inspector General, Gorakhpur zone, Jai Narayan Singh said.

Qutubuddin's grandson-- Ashfaq, who works in the army and is posted in Hyderabad too was called for questioning by the agencies, he added. "The four arrested persons have been sent to police remand for 48 hours starting Friday morning. Haji Qutubuddin and his grandson Ashfaq were cross examined. Agencies like IB, ATS, special intelligence are interrogating them and it is not known yet whether they have links with terrorists or not," Singh said.

Another accused identified as Salauddin Ansari aka Munna of Turkpatti area is still at large, police said. Earlier, the cleric of the mosque-- Azimuddin, a resident of West Bengal and some other people had told the police that the blast was due to an explosion in inverter battery.

However, the bomb disposal squad and the forensic team from Gorakhpur found explosives in the blast remains. During interrogation, Azimuddin told police that the explosives had been procured with the help of four persons from Qutubuddin's village.

