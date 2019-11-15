17 labourers injured in building blast in Maharashtra's Raigad

At least 17 labourers were injured in an explosion at a building MIDC Industrial Area of Raigad district, earlier on Friday. The incident took place at a building of Cryptzo Engineering Pvt Ltd in Bhagad.

The injured labourers have been admitted to a hospital. Fire department officials are present at the spot. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

