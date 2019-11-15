Rashtrapati Bhavan to host conference of Directors of IITs, NITs, IIEST Shibpur on Nov 19

Rashtrapati Bhavan will host a conference of Directors of IITs, NITs and IIEST Shibpur on November 19. The conference is a part of regular interactions of President Ram Nath Kovind, with such institutions in his capacity as a visitor to 152 Central Universities and institutions of higher learning.

The agenda items of the conference will include - deliberations on challenges or opportunities along broad parameters on which NIRF rankings are based, participation and contribution of alumni in activities of the institutes, steps to increase representation of women in faculty and student intake, ways to involve students in nation-building, promotion of research, innovation and entrepreneurship, filling up of vacancies, including faculty from foreign universities, and review of major infrastructure projects. Apart from the Directors of 23 IITs, 31 NITs and IIEST, Shibpur, the Conference will be attended by the Union Minister for Human Resource Development, Minister of State in the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Secretary (Higher Education), Secretary, Department of Science and Technology and Chairman AICTE. (ANI)

