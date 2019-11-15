International Development News
Development News Edition

Union Minister Chaudhuri greeted with 'go-back' placards during visit to cyclone-hit WB

Union Minister Debasree Chaudhuri was shown black flags and placards that read 'Go back' allegedly by ruling TMC supporters when she went to visit people affected by cyclone Bulbul in Gosaba area here on Friday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • South 24 Parganas (West Bengal)
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 22:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 22:05 IST
Union Minister Debasree Chaudhuri greeted with 'go-back' placards and black flag during her visit to cyclone-hit South 24 Parganas in West Bengal on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI

Earlier on Thursday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that nine people lost their lives while more than 15 lakh hectares of agricultural land and five lakh houses have been destroyed due to Bulbul that caused widespread damage to the state. The severe cyclonic storm Bulbul had ravaged South 24 Parganas region in the state on November 10. Due to high-speed powerful winds, several trees were uprooted and roads were blocked forcing the administration to carry out road clearance work.

The cyclone made landfall on the night of November 9, around 60 kilometres east of Sagar Island and 100 kilometres south of Kolkata and left a trail of destruction in neighbouring Odisha and Bangladesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

