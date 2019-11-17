International Development News
Don't put posters etc on my birthday: MP CM to Cong workers

Don't put posters etc on my birthday: MP CM to Cong workers
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, who will turn 73 on Monday, urged Congress workers and well-wishers not to put up congratulatory posters, banners, and hoardings. Nath and his family will offers prayers at Guptkashi, some 47 kilometers before Kedarnath, the holiest shrine of Lord Shiva, in Uttarakhand, Congress media cell coordinator Narendra Saluja said on Sunday.

"Do not put up banners, posters, hoarding and other publicity stuff on my birthday - November 18. Party workers, organizations and the people should shun such publicity," Nath tweeted. State Congress spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta said Nath made the appeal to ensure cleanliness, adding that the CM was against wasteful expenditure.

Gupta said Congress will celebrate Nath's birthday by holding a blood donation camp, cutting a cake and distributing sweets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

