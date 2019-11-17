JU, WB govt working to increase 'Banglar Rosogolla' shelf life

International Development News
Jadavpur University's Food Technology department is collaborating with West Bengal government for increasing shelf life of 'Banglar Rosogolla', which got GI tag two years back, to market it internationally. A senior professor of the Food Technology Department, told PTI on Sunday that the research and development (R&D) section has been working on the type of preservatives that could increase the shelf life of Bengal's delectable Rosogolla - cottage cheese ball dipped in sugar syrup.

"Our R&D department is on the job to suggest ways for increasing the shelf life of Rosogolla by a considerable time, say six months. But the technology transfer of the process has not yet taken place. "The Animal Resources Development Department of the state government will be in a better position to say when and how the delicacy will be made available in market," the professor said.

The dessert will be manufactured using machines, he added. West Bengal Animal Husbandry Minister Swapan Debnath said, once technology transfer is completed, the state will start producing Rosogolla in automated machines at a plant using the prescribed norms set by JU experts, and sell the product under the 'Mother Diary' brand.

"Initially, the first round of production will not be delivered in the market. Experts will carry out research works on it and once they give us a nod after considering the taste and quality of the product, our Rosogolla will hit the market," he said. No specific time frame has been set for this.

West Bengal was given GI tag for Banglar Rosogolla on November 14, 2017. The state government held 'Rosogolla Fair' to popularise the sweetmeat in 2018 and observed 'Rosogolla Day' on November 14, 2019 at the 'Misti Hub', the hub of popular sweetmeat makers, in New Town area.

The JU professor said that the department is also working on how to make 'Diabetic Rosogolla' conform to health related parameters besides increasing the shelf life of the sweetmeat..

