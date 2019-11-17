International Development News
Development News Edition

BJD seeks introduction of bill for formation of Legislative

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 20:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-11-2019 20:34 IST
BJD seeks introduction of bill for formation of Legislative

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Sunday sought introduction of a Constitutional Amendment Bill during the winter session of Parliament beginning on Monday for formation of a Legislative Council in Odisha. Odishas ruling party placed the demand at an all- party meeting convened by the Centre in New Delhi ahead of the winter session of Parliament, BJD Parliamentary party leader Pinaki Mishra said.

A resolution has already been passed in the state Assembly for setting up a legislative council, the Lok Sabha member from Puri said. There will be reservation of seats for women and people belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes in the proposed Legislative Council, said Mishra, who attended the government-convened all-party meeting in Delhi.

However, opposition parties slammed the ruling BJDs move saying it was aimed at rehabilitating party leaders. Odisha BJP president and Lok Sabha member, Basant Panda said instead of focusing on developmental issues, the BJD seeks establishment of a Legislative Council as it wants to "rehabilitate" its leaders.

A Congress leader alleged that the council formation has no meaningful use to the people of Odisha and it is meant for meeting the political agenda of the ruling BJD. BJD Spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP, Sasmit Patra said the party will raise a number of issues including non- inclusion of tourist places from Odisha in the list of 17 Iconic sites in the country during the parliament session.

According National Heritage Festival tag to Bali Jatra of Cuttack and introduction of a direct international flight between Bhubaneswar and Dubai are among the demands that BJD would raise, he said adding the party MPs will raise issues keeping the interests of Odisha in mind. Apart from Polavaram project issue, BJD parliamentarians will seek steps for increasing banking and telecommunication coverage, expansion of National Highways in the state, he said.

The party will also press for introduction and passage of Womens Reservation Bill as Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is keen to ensure true empowerment of women, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 5-Chinese soldiers help clean up Hong Kong streets, but violence flares again

Move over Mi Band 4; Xiaomi's Mi Watch is the new real deal

Spokesman gives statement about Hong Kong clean-up by Chinese PLA

UPDATE 1-White House budget official to testify in impeachment probe on Saturday

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Trump says N Korea went too far in calling Biden 'rabid dog'

Washington, Nov 17 AFP US President Donald Trump issued a rare -- if tepid -- defense of Joe Biden on Sunday, saying Pyongyangs depiction of him as a rabid dog who should be beaten to death went a bit too far. Joe Biden may be Sleepy and Ve...

All-party meet: PM says open to discuss all issues; Oppn raises Farooq's detention, economy slowdown

Ahead of Parliaments winter session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday assured an all-party meeting that the government is ready to discuss all issues, while the opposition raised concerns over economic slowdown and farm distress and s...

US businesswoman says 'heartbroken' by Britain's Johnson

A US businesswoman at the center of controversy over whether Boris Johnson showed her inappropriate favoritism amid an alleged affair said Sunday she had been left heartbroken and humiliated by the British prime minister. Jennifer Arcuri, w...

UPDATE 3-Iran's Khamenei backs gasoline price hike, blames 'sabotage' for unrest

Irans Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Sunday backed the sharp gasoline price rises that have sparked country-wide protests, which he blamed on the Islamic Republics opponents and sabotage by foreign foes. Some people are no doubt worried by this ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019