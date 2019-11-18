International Development News
500 Muslims to participate in yoga camp in Uttarakhand's Kotdwar

Nearly 500 Muslims from different countries are likely to gather at an ashram in Uttarakhand's Kotdwar town for a five-day yoga camp this week. The event, to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, will be held at Kanva Ashram from November 20-24, the ashram Gurukul Vice Chancellor Vishwa Jayant Yogiraj said at a press conference here on Sunday.

"Yoga does not belong to any particular religion. It is essential for our physical health and mental peace," Professor of Deoband-based Jamiya Tibbiya Unani Medical college Yunus Kasmi said. The event is likely to be attended by 500 Muslim men and women representing different countries, Yogiraj said.

They will offer namaz and perform yogic postures taught by Patanjali Yogpeeth, he said. Acharya Balkrishna of Patanjali Yogpeeth, Swami Chidanand of Paramartha Niketan, Brahmachari Kailashananda of Kali Dham and Uttarakhand cabinet minister Harak Singh Rawat will attend the event on the inaugural day, Yogiraj added.

