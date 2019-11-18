International Development News
Development News Edition

Family of Sangrur Dalit ends protest after Pb govt offers Rs 20 lakh, govt job

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 18:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 18:07 IST
Family of Sangrur Dalit ends protest after Pb govt offers Rs 20 lakh, govt job

Under fire from the Opposition over the death of a Dalit man in the state, the Punjab government on Monday offered to pay compensation of Rs 20 lakh and a government job to the victim's wife and free education for his children. The family of 37-year-old Jagmel Singh, who was mercilessly thrashed and forced to drink urine earlier this month, ended their protest after they agreed to the offer made by the state government three days after his death at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) here.

The family had refused to allow the post mortem of the body till their demand of Rs 50 lakh compensation and a government job for the victim's wife were met. Sandeep Sandhu, political secretary to Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, said a compensation of Rs 20 lakh including Rs 8.15 lakh provided under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act will be given to the next of kin.

Sandhu, who held a meeting with the victim's family here, further said that a government job would also be given to a family member of Jagmel. Besides, an Additional Director General of Police-rank officer will conduct a probe to find out if there was any lapse on the part of police in this case and a challan against all the four accused would be submitted within seven days, he said.

The government will also bear the education expenditure of his three children till their graduation. He further said that a sum of Rs 1.25 lakh would also be given for repair of their house.

On October 21, the victim, who was a resident of Changaliwala village in Punjab's Sangrur district, got into an altercation with one Rinku and some other persons. The dispute was resolved with the intervention of villagers, the police said. Before his death, the victim had told the police that on November 7, Rinku called him to his house where the two talked about the issue. He had alleged that he was then thrashed by four persons with a stick and an iron rod after being tied to a pillar and was forced to drink urine when he asked for water.

After the incident, the opposition parties have attacked the Congress government over "barbaric treatment" being meted out to Dalits in the state. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said a "rule of jungle" was prevalent in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Two Indian nationals arrested in Pakistan: report

Two Indian nationals have been arrested by Pakistani authorities on Monday for allegedly entering the country illegally, according media reports. The Indians have been identified as Prashant from Madhya Pradesh and Darilal from Telangana, G...

Members suggest equal representation of states in Rajya Sabha

According equal representation to states and scraping time limit to speak in debates in the House were some of the suggestions made by members during the landmark 250th session of the Rajya Sabha on Monday. Some members alleged that the leg...

Will Agra be renamed? Univ panel to examine if city had `ancient name'

Agra UP, Nov 18 An Uttar Pradesh department has set in motion an exercise to examine if this city was known by any other name in ancient times, triggering speculation that the Yogi Adityanath government is planning to rename Agra. Agras Bhm...

Nusrat Jahan admitted to hospital with respiratory trouble

Actress and TMC MP Nusrat Jahan was admitted to a city-based private hospital after she complained of respiratory problems, a statement issued by her family said on Monday. Police sources, however, said that Jahan, after celebrating her hu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019