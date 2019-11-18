British tourist held for possession of charas in HP

A 54-year-old British tourist has been arrested in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh after 568 gm charas was found in his possession, police said on Monday. Paul Stanton was arrested during checking at Bajaura on Sunday at around 9.15 pm, they said.

He was travelling in a Haryana Roadways bus, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said. A case under section 20 of NDPS Act has been registered against Stanton at the Bhuntar police station in this regard, the SP said, adding that further investigation was on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)