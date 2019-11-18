International Development News
JNU students' protest throws traffic out of gear in Delhi

Traffic in some parts of the national capital was affected on Monday as students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University, protesting against the increased hostel fee, marched towards Parliament, police said. Serpentine queues of vehicles were seen in south Delhi and Lutyen's Delhi while areas like Nelson Mandela Marg, Aurobindo Marg and Baba Gang Nath Marg were the most affected as traffic moved at snail's pace, a senior police officer said.

Several people took to twitter to vent their ire as they got stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic for hours due to the massive protest. Rohit Rai (27), who works in a multi national company in Gurgaon, said, "Generally, it takes around two hours to reach my house in Ghaziabad but today, due to the protest, the roads in south and Lutyens' Delhi were full of traffic and I reached my house after crawling for over three hours in my car."

"I take a cab to work but due to the heavy traffic on roads, we got stuck at several points and had to take alternative routes to reach office," said Shivani Goyal (28), who also works in Gurgaon. Apart from the traffic snarls, the Metro services too were hit in central Delhi adding to the woes of the people.

The entry and exit points of three metro stations near Parliament-- Udyog Bhawan, Patel Chowk and Central Secretariat were closed down for several hours in the afternoon. Thousands of JNU students, carrying placards and chanting slogans, marched towards Parliament on the first day of the Winter Session, but were stopped by police near the Jor Bagh Metro Station.

