International Development News
Development News Edition

NDMC proposes unit value area revision for property in budget

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 22:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 22:17 IST
NDMC proposes unit value area revision for property in budget

The North Delhi civic body NDMC in its annual budget proposal for 2020-21 on Monday proposed to revise unit area value that will cause a hike in property taxes. Presenting the budget proposals in the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) House meeting, commissioner Varsha Joshi also announced "nominal" rise in property taxes across various categories of residential colonies.

The unit area values have not been raised since 2004. According to the NDMC Act's section 116(J), if the unit area value is not increased for three years, it could be raised automatically as per the consumer price index.

As per the proposed revision, the unit area value for "A" category of colonies will be raised from existing Rs 630 to Rs 840. The revised values for other categories are Rs 670(B), Rs 530(C), Rs 430(D), Rs 360(E), Rs 310(F), Rs 270(G) and Rs 230(H). The revision, if approved by the NDMC's House and Standing Committee, will earn an additional revenue of Rs 220 crore for the civic body.

The budget also proposed 2 percent increase in A to H category of properties. Rates of non-residential properties will be revised from 15 percent to 20 percent. The corporation is expected to earn an additional Rs 100 crore income through this hike.

In the proposals for infrastructure development, the NDMC has chalked out a plan to provide parking facility for 12,301 cars by developing multi-level parking facilities at 15 locations under its jurisdiction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Two dead after bridge collapses into river in France

A 15-year-old girl and a lorry driver died when a bridge collapsed into a river in southwestern France on Monday, officials said.The 150-metre-long suspension bridge in Mirepoix-sur-Tarn, near Toulouse, collapsed at around 8 am local time a...

UPDATE 3-Head of Vatican financial regulator leaves job weeks after police raids

The Vatican said on Monday the head of its financial regulator would leave, weeks after unprecedented police raids on his organisation and another key arm of the Catholic Churchs bureaucracy. Rene Bruelhart, a 47-year-old Swiss lawyer, told...

Man robbed of gold chain at petrol pump in West Delhi

A 36-year-old man was allegedly robbed of his gold chain by two bike-borne men at a fuel station in Rajendra Place, police said on Monday. Sandeep Bhola, a resident of Rajender Nagar, was on the way to his house when he had stopped at the p...

UPDATE 1-Turkey will launch another Syria operation if area not cleared of Kurdish YPG -Anadolu

Turkeys foreign minister said Ankara would launch a new military operation in northeast Syria if the area was not cleared of what he called terrorists, state-owned Anadolu agency reported on Monday.Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was quoted as sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019