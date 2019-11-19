Shirdi airport suspends operations due to low visibility; 84 flights cancelled

HIGHLIGHTS Low visibility at the Shirdi airport in Maharashtra has forced the operator to "halt" all operations since November 14.

Current visibility at the aerodrome stands at not more than around 2,000 meters, compared to the required visibility of 5,000 meters.

Low visibility at the Shirdi airport in Maharashtra has forced the operator to "halt" all operations since November 14, resulting in the cancellation of some 84 flights by various airlines, a senior aerodrome official said on Tuesday.

Shirdi Airport, which started commercial flights from October 2018, at present operates 14 daily services to and from several destinations.

As against required visibility of 5,000 meters for both landings and take-offs, the current visibility at the aerodrome stands at not more than around 2,000 meters, therefore flight operations are not being carried out since November 14, as per the airport director. "We are unable to operate flights due to low visibility. Currently, 14 flights operate from Shirdi airport. But from the last six days, we have to cancel everything due to the visibility issue", Shirdi Airport director Deepak Shastri told PTI. "Presently all operations are on hold and we cannot resume operations unless visibility improves," he added.

He said the airport currently does not have night landing facility but the authorities are working on it, adding the Shirdi airport should have night operations by this year-end. "Then we will require clearance from the aviation regulator, DGCA, for commencing night operations. If this project goes through, flights will be able to operate even if the visibility is just 2,500 meters", he added.

