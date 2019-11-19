2.9 magnitude quake in Palghar district

An earthquake of magnitude 2.9 was recorded on Tuesday in Maharashtra's Palghar district, civic officials said. The tremor was experienced at 11.01 am at Dhundalwadi in Dahanu taluka of the district located adjoining Mumbai, said Santosh kadam, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Committee of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

The magnitude of the quake was 2.9, he said, adding there were no reports of damage to property or casualty. Dhundalwadi has been repeatedly experiencing tremors since November 2018..

