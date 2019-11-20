Two held for brutal murder

International Development News
  Thane
  20-11-2019
Two men were arrested on Tuesday night for allegedly killing a former co-worker in Kashimira area in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday. The accused Avinash Bhamne (31) and his friend Ranjit Shaire (25) allegedly smashed the head of the victim Harishchandra Kachoriye (30) with a hard object when he was sleeping, on the intervening night of November 18 and 19.

A police officer said Kachoriye had been demanding his dues for work from Bhamne with whom he had worked with in some labour work. "Kachoriye had been repeatedly asking for money from Bhamne. As he failed to receive his dues, Kachoriye took away speakers owned by Bhamne, which angered the latter," he said.

On the intervening night of November 18 and 19, Bhamne and Shaire allegedly bludgeoned Kachoriye to death using a heavy and blunt object, the officer added..

