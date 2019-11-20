Internet in Kashmir will be restored as soon as local

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...
Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment. ...
Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...
In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....
The Kerala government moves High Court against acquittalof the accused in Walayar sisters death case....
An Indigo aircraft from Coimbatore carrying 168 passengers made an emergency landing here following detection of a smoke alarm on Wednesday, airport officials said. The flight made a safe landing and all the passengers and crew members onb...
Technology giant IBM on Wednesday launched Cloud Pak for Security, featuring innovations to connect with any security tool, cloud or on-premise system, without moving data from its original source. The platform includes open-source technol...
United Nations, Nov 20 AP Afghanistans first female ambassador to the United Nations has started a UN group to protect the rights Afghan women gained after the Taliban was ousted from power 18 years ago, amid fresh efforts to rekindle talks...