International Development News
Development News Edition

Internet in Kashmir will be restored as soon as local

  • PTI
  • |
  • Newdel
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 13:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 12:48 IST
Internet in Kashmir will be restored as soon as local
Image Credit: storyblocks

The Internet in Kashmir will be restored as soon as local administration feels it is fit to do so: Home Minister AmitShah in Rajya Sabha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

The Kerala government moves High Court against acquittal

The Kerala government moves High Court against acquittalof the accused in Walayar sisters death case....

Indigo flight makes emergency landing in Chennai after smoke

An Indigo aircraft from Coimbatore carrying 168 passengers made an emergency landing here following detection of a smoke alarm on Wednesday, airport officials said. The flight made a safe landing and all the passengers and crew members onb...

IBM launches open tech to speed response to cyber threats

Technology giant IBM on Wednesday launched Cloud Pak for Security, featuring innovations to connect with any security tool, cloud or on-premise system, without moving data from its original source. The platform includes open-source technol...

Afghan woman ambassador forms group to help Afghan women

United Nations, Nov 20 AP Afghanistans first female ambassador to the United Nations has started a UN group to protect the rights Afghan women gained after the Taliban was ousted from power 18 years ago, amid fresh efforts to rekindle talks...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019