Land availability big constraint in setting up of more CNG

Amid concerns over long queues at IGL gas stations in the national capital, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday said in Rajya Sabha that the government is in the process of setting up 69 more stations but land availability has been a big constraint. Responding to queries during Question Hour, Pradhan said there are 397 CNG stations in Delhi and IGL gas is made available in all these stations.

"We are also in the process of opening 69 more stations. The land is a big constraint in Delhi. Whenever we get land, we will set up the stations. If someone has land, they are welcome," Pradhan said.

Long queues are also because filling CNG takes more time when compared with petrol or diesel, he added. On plans to launch hydrogen-CNG, the minister said, "Hydrogen mixed CNG is being provided in Delhi. Even the Supreme Court has taken note of this and we can scale this up."

