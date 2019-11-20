New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm. DEL41 UP-ANAND BHAVAN-NOTICE Allahabad civic body slaps Rs 4.35 cr house tax notice on Anand Bhavan Lucknow: A notice for the non-payment of house tax amounting to Rs 4.35 crore has been slapped on Anand Bhavan -- the ancestral house of India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru--by the Allahabad Municipal Corporation.

DEL31 JK-LD SITUATION Shutdown in several areas after posters threatening shopkeepers appear in Kashmir Srinagar, Nov 20 (PTI) Several areas in Kashmir, including parts of Srinagar, witnessed a complete shutdown on Wednesday after posters warning shopkeepers against the opening of shops appeared overnight, officials said. DES19 UP-AMU-KASHMIR AMU prof booked over post on Kashmir, Hindu Mahasabha filed complaint Aligarh (UP): The police here have registered an FIR against an Aligarh Muslim University professor for sharing posts on social media that allegedly hurt the morale of the security forces in the Valley.

DES15 UP-BSP-MUSLIMS BSP MP appeals to Muslims to accept SC's verdict in Ayodhya case Ballia (UP): BSP MP Afzal Ansari has appealed to Muslims to accept the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ayodhya case as going in for review against it will not serve any purpose. IN THE PIPELINE Agra: With an eye on water conservation, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Agra Circle, has recently initiated water conservation steps at the iconic Taj Mahal..

