Fearing job loss, woman techie hangs self

A 24-year-old woman working as a junior software developer at an IT firm here allegedly committed suicide by hanging fearing job loss after her company announced layoffs, police said on Wednesday. Her body was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her hostel room, they said.

A police official said she resorted to the extreme step on Tuesday night, apparently depressed following a notice from the IT firm to her and some other employees informing them that it will go for job cuts from December. The woman, a native of Mahabubnagar district, was working at the company for the past two-and-half years, the official said..

