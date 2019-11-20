Cop gets shot while chasing chain snatchers

A police constable was shot at while allegedly chasing two motorcycle-borne chain snatchers in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district on Wednesday, police said. The incident took place at Chitale Road Chowk in Rahata, when constables Ajit Pathare and Shaikh spotted the suspects riding a motorcycle, an official said.

When the policemen tried to stop the duo, the pillion rider opened fire using a country-made pistol, he said. Pathare sustained a bullet injury to his hand and is undergoing treatment at a state-run hospital, he said.

Despite getting injured, Pathare and Shaikh managed to nab one of the accused Sachin Take, while his aide fled the scene leaving the motorcycle behind, the official said. Take, a resident of Shrirampur, is a history sheeter and has been involved in offences like chain snatching in the area, he said..

