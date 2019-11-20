International Development News
Minor boy missing from Rajasthan reunited with family

A 12-year-old boy, who went missing from his village in Rajasthan a couple of days ago, has been reunited with his family, police said on Wednesday. On Tuesday morning, the Police Control Room staff saw the minor in school dress, sitting near Sibbal Cinema in Badarpur Border a, they said.

"During enquiry, the kid revealed his name and said he is a resident of village Ranoli at Karoli district of Rajasthan, but he did not remember any mobile number of his parents or relatives," Deputy Commissioner of Police (PCR) Sharat Kumar Sinha said. The boy told police that he came to visit Delhi on November 18 and since then he was wandering in the city.

After interrogation, he was handed over to his cousin, they added.

