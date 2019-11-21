Indian Navy comes to rescue of woman in emergency labour in remote Andaman village

In a swift medical relief operation, the Indian Navy on Thursday rescued a pregnant lady in emergency labor from a remote village in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, officials said.

A fast interceptor craft (FIC) from naval ship Kardip in Kamorta island rescued the woman from the village after getting information about the need for medical assistance.

The woman delivered a baby on the FIC and later both were admitted to a community health center on arrival in Kamorta jetty, officials said.

