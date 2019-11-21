All iconic tourist sites to have rooms dedicated for mothers visiting with young children: Minister
Culture Minister Prahlad Patel on Thursday said that all iconic tourist sites of the country will now mandatorily have a room dedicated for mothers going there with young children.
Speaking to reporters, Patel said despite a high number of young children travelling with their mothers, there was no basic facility for them at tourist sites.
