International Development News
Development News Edition

Everyone wanted Ram temple but Congress tried to stall

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ranchi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 15:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 15:05 IST
Everyone wanted Ram temple but Congress tried to stall

Everyone wanted Ram temple but Congress tried to stallthe case: BJP chief Amit Shah at Jharkhand poll rally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

BSNL 'number portability' positive so far in FY20; more users joining network than leaving: Prasad

State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd BSNL has said that the number of customers moving into its network is higher than those leaving it, making its mobile number portability MNP positive during 2019-20 so far, Parliament was informed on Thu...

FEATURE-'Good neighbors'? U.S. hospitals invest in land, housing to treat crisis

When Whitney Brown decided to move back to her hometown in Virginia after graduating from university two years ago, she ran into an obstacle There was nowhere for her to live.She could not move back into her old home in Richmond, the states...

Unions say continuing wage talks with South African Airways

Two trade unions at state-owned South African Airways said they would continue talks with the airline on Thursday to try to break the deadlock on a strike over wages and job cuts that has lasted a week.The National Union of Metalworkers of ...

4 Indian-origin lawmakers inducted in Canadian PM Trudeau's new Cabinet

For the first time, a Hindu woman lawmaker has been inducted into a Canadian Cabinet as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled his strong and skilled team of 37 ministers which also includes three Sikh MPs. Trudeau unveiled his Cabinet with...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019