Ready to work very closely with new Sri Lankan government: MEA
India on Thursday said it was ready to work very closely with the new government in Sri Lanka and expressed hope that it will fulfil aspirations of the Tamil community living in the island country.
Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs underlined India's willingness to work closely with the new government.
Mahinda Rajapaksa on Thursday took oath as Sri Lanka's new prime minister, days after his younger brother was elected president, cementing the powerful and controversial Rajapaksa clan's grip on political power in the country.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Mahinda Rajapaksa
- Sri Lanka
- Ministry of External Affairs
ALSO READ
ISIS-K attempted suicide attack in India last year, says US official
Massive H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies under Trump Admin, says report
Pak exporting terror, stifling women’s voices for narrow political gains: India at UNSC
Meaningful collective responses to curb terrorism continues to remain elusive: India
India gained $755 mn in additional exports to US due to US-China trade war: UNCTAD