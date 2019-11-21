International Development News
Four cops hurt while nabbing wanted accused in Thane

  • PTI
  • Thane
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 20:06 IST
  • Created: 21-11-2019 20:06 IST
Four police personnel were injured while trying to nab a wanted accused at Ulhasnagar in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday. Acting on a tip-off about accused Naresh Chabria who had escaped from police custody on July 17, a police unit laid a trap to nab him in Ulhasnagar on Wednesday night, an official said.

The policemen spotted Chabria and his son on a two- wheeler and asked him to stop, he said, adding that when the duo refused to halt, one of the officers fired a round. Although no one was hurt in the firing, four police personnel, including two officers, were injured while pinning down the accused, he said.

An offence under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Bombay Police Act has been registered against the father-son duo with the Hill Line police station, the official said. Chabria, who was detained under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, had escaped police custody while he was being taken to Thane Central Jail after being produced in court, assistant police commissioner N T Kadam said..

