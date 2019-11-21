International Development News
Congress govt in MP plans to enact right to health law

The residents of Madhya Pradesh are likely to get access to free health services soon as the the Congress government is planning to introduce a right to health legislation in the winter session of the assembly. The government has set up a committee to draft the legislation, Health Minister Tulsi Silawat said on Thursday.

Madhya Pradesh will be first state in the country to introduce a right to health (legislation) for its citizens. We are making efforts to introduce the legislation in the coming session of the assembly, he said. Silawat said after approval of the proposed legislation, the citizens of the state will have the legal right to free health facilities, including free transportation (for patients).

The minister said, A committee has been set up to prepare the draft of this legislation after going into all legal and administrative issues. Silawat said, We had inherited poor health services from the previous BJP regime. But, we are now improving health conditions for the citizens..

