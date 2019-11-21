Maha: Four held for attack on financier in Jalna

Four men, including a local businessman, were arrested on Thursday for allegedly attempting to murder a financier in new Jalna here, police said. The accused have been identified as businessman Rajesh Mankakchand Nahar, Sominanth alias Pappu Rambhau Gaikwad, Datta Babasaheb Jadhav and Janlidnar Sarjirao Solat, local crime branch chief Rajendra Singh Gour said.

Nahar had allegedly hired the other three accused to eliminate Vimalraj Singhvi, a resident of new Jalna in Maharashtra, he said. On October 31, Singhvi was shot at with a country-made pistol by two motorcycle-borne assailants, while he was out on a morning walk with his wife, Gour said.

Singhvi, who was injured in the attack, was treated at a private hospital, he added. Acting on a tip-off, the police nabbed Gaikwad, who confessed the involvement of others in the crime, the LCB chief said.

Financial dispute is the motive behind the crime, district superintendent of police S Chaitanya said. The accused were produced in a local court, and have been remanded to police custody till November 24, Gour added.

PTI COR ARU ARU.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)