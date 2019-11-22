International Development News
Development News Edition

Kiran Bedi hits back at Narayanasamy for asking Centre to declare Puducherry as 'transgender'

Snapping back at Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy for asking the Centre to declare the Union Territory as "transgender as the government treats it as per its convenience", Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Friday said that the central government is "fully sensitive" to the needs of its UT.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Puducherry
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 10:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 10:56 IST
Kiran Bedi hits back at Narayanasamy for asking Centre to declare Puducherry as 'transgender'
Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Snapping back at Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy for asking the Centre to declare the Union Territory as "transgender as the government treats it as per its convenience", Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Friday said that the central government is "fully sensitive" to the needs of its UT. Speaking to ANI over the phone on the same, Bedi said, "It is because of the Centre's clear, measurable and calibrated and monitored guidance and hand-holding that the Puducherry administration is being able to provide critical services to its people."

Asserting that the government is "fully sensitive" to the needs of its UT and constantly oversees it to ensure it serves comprehensively, Bedi said, "The onus on Puducherry administration also to plug all leakages and prioritise its expenditure to serve the real needy." On Thursday, Narayanasamy had said that Puducherry is facing problems because of its unique position of being a union territory with a legislature and urged the Centre to find a solution soon.

"The government of India whenever it suits them treats us as per their convenience as a state or a union territory. We are neither here nor there. This is our position," he had said. The Congress leader added that the problems being faced by the Puducherry administration are similar to those of Delhi.

Explaining the problems with the unique position of the state, Narayanasamy had said, "Like in the case of GST, we are treated as a state and they take our money. But when it comes to the question of implementation of various schemes they treat us as a union territory." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Amazon's Auburndale fulfillment center to create 500 full-time jobs 

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

Videos

Latest News

Prof arrested for 'sexually harassing' student in Odisha

Police has arrested a professor for allegedly sexually harassing a female student in Odishas Mayurbhanj district. The arrested person is head of the English department at MPC Autonomous College in Baripada, a police officer said. The profe...

(Eds: Correcting report name)RO Manufacturers Association tells SC about recent Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) report on standard of water across country.

Eds Correcting report nameRO Manufacturers Association tells SC about recent Bureau of Indian Standards BIS report on standard of water across country....

Rights group draws attention to heavy smog in Pakistan

Lahore, Nov 22 AP An international rights group says tens of thousands of people in Pakistans eastern city of Lahore are at risk of respiratory disease because of poor air quality related to thick smog hanging over the region. Amnesty Inter...

Rajkummar Rao such a giving co-actor: Fatima

Fatima Sana Shaikh will be seen on-screen alongside Rajkummar Rao in Anurag Basus next and the actor says her big takeaway from working with him was just how supportive he was as a co-star. Basus untitled crime-anthology film features four ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019