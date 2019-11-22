Prof arrested for 'sexually harassing' student in Odisha
Police has arrested a professor for allegedly sexually harassing a female student in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district. The arrested person is head of the English department at MPC Autonomous College in Baripada, a police officer said.
The professor, accused of sexually harassing the second year PG student of the department, was arrested on Thursday based on an FIR lodged by the woman's father at Baripada police station, he said. The students of the college had also staged a demonstration demanding the professor's arrest..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
