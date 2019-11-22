MP govt plans to promote hemp cultivation, BJP opposes move

The Congress-led government in Madhya Pradesh is planning to promote cultivation of hemp- a variety of cannabis- for medicinal and industrial purposes. State Public Relations Minister, P C Sharma, had on Wednesday said the government would promote hemp cultivation for medicinal and industrial use.

"Hemp cultivation will be promoted in the state, as it is used in medicines for cancer cure. The plant is also used in the production of fabrics and bio-plastics. It is an industrial commodity," he said. Sharma also pointed out that hemp was cultivated in the BJP-ruled states of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The opposition BJP, however, opposed the Kamal Nath government's move. State BJP spokesperson, Rajnish Agrawal, said on Thursday that the Congress dispensation plans to turn the state into a hub of drug addicts.

"It looks like the Congress wants to turn Madhya Pradesh into a state of drug addicts. After coming to power, the government opened new liquor shops, now it is talking of promoting hemp cultivation," he said..

