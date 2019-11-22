UP: 13 injured in road accident

At least 13 people were injured when a speeding car lost control after being hit by a truck from behind and rammed into a tempo coming from the opposite direction in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, police said on Friday. All the injured were in the tempo, they said.

The accident took place on the Banda-Fatehpur road under the Tindwari police station area on Thursday evening. A speeding car lost balance after being hit by a truck from behind and dashed into a tempo coming from the opposite direction, said SHO Neeraj Kumar Singh. While three of the injured have been admitted to the district hospital, others were undergoing treatment in nearby hospitals.

The drivers of truck and car fled the scene leaving their vehicles behind. Efforts are on to trace them, the SHO added.

