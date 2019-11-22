International Development News
NSUI files writ petition in Madras HC seeking CBI probe in death of IIT-Madras student

The National Students Union of India (NSUI) on Friday filed a writ petition in Madras High Court seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of IIT-Madras student named Fathima Latheef.

NSUI . Image Credit: ANI

The National Students Union of India (NSUI) on Friday filed a writ petition in Madras High Court seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of IIT-Madras student named Fathima Latheef. The IIT-Madras students who were on a hunger strike on Tuesday, demanding justice for Fathima Latheef, called off their protest after the administration assured to meet their demands.

The students demanded the constitution of an external expert panel of psychological experts to counsel the students suffering from mental problems and an internal probe into the allegations made by Fathima's family. Fathima's father had alleged that the professors named in the 19-year-old's suicide note had harassed her in the name of religion which led her to suicide.

According to the Chennai Commissioner of Police, AK Vishwanathan, a special team of the Crime Branch, Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID) was formed on Monday. Three professors have been interrogated in IIT-Madras guest house inside the campus so far. Fathima Latheef, a student of IIT-Madras had allegedly taken her own life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in hostel room. She was a native of Kerala and was pursuing an integrated MA programme at the institute.

Fathima was staying at the Sarayu hostel in the campus. Following the incident, the police, in its primary investigation, had revealed that Fathima was staying away from her family for the first time and had scored poorly in her internal exam. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

