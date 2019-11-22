International Development News
Development News Edition

MP: Man tries to enter tiger enclosure at zoo in suicide bid

  • PTI
  • |
  • Indore
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 16:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 16:19 IST
MP: Man tries to enter tiger enclosure at zoo in suicide bid

In a bid to commit suicide, a 43 -year-old man tried to enter a tiger enclosure at Kamla Nehru Zoo in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city on Friday, and was saved by alert zoo staff. Vijay Jhala climbed a 25-feet-high fence around the tiger enclosure, but was immediately brought down by alert zoo staffers before he could enter it, zoo in-charge Uttam Yadav said.

Two tigers and a tigress were present in the enclosure at the time, he said. On interrogation, Jhala claimed that he was severely debt-ridden and wanted to kill himself, Yadav said.

He was later handed over to Sanyogitaganj police and further investigations are underway, a police official said. Jhala seems mentally disturbed and may have been under the influence of drugs, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Spain set for money laundering trial against uncle of Syria's Assad

Spain is heading towards a money laundering trial against an uncle of Syrian president Bashar al-Assad, the High Court said on Friday, after an investigating judge finished his probe. The prosecuting office has ten days to comment on the ju...

AI solution to design new tuberculosis drug

Researchers have developed a software tool that is likely to assist in creating more effective treatments for tuberculosis. This could replace our traditional trial-and-error system for drug development that is comparatively slow and expens...

Australia exploring setting up offshore varsity campuses in India, mutual recognition of degrees

Australia is exploring the possibility of setting up offshore campuses of its premier universities across India and considering mutual recognition of degrees by the two countries, in a move to eye further expansion in the already-close educ...

Rajnath Singh welcomes synergy created to boost defense systems development

Defense Research and Development Organisation organised DRDO Industry Synergy Summit 2019 in Hyderabad today. In a video message, Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh welcomed the synergy being created for boosting the indigenous development of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019