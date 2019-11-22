Indonesia bans pregnant women to apply for jobs in Defense Ministry

Are pregnant women normal? This has become a debatable issue in Indonesia.

Though considered a liberal country, the Defense Ministry in the largest Muslim majority nation has prohibited pregnant women from applying for the jobs apparently because they are not considered normal by the policy makers. This is being looked at as a clear case of discrimination against expecting mothers.

The human rights associations are up in the arms as various ministries have also banned LGBT (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender) persons from applying for the vacancies advertised by them. In fact, Indonesia is conducting a mega recruitment drive of about 200,000 civil service jobs nationwide. The government agencies have justified their move by arguing they want 'normal' people. Ombudsman of the country has also expressed serious concerns on such discrimination.

Indonesia ministries ban pregnant, LGBT job seekers: report