International Development News
Development News Edition

Alwar police asks 9 Muslim cops to shave beards to look unbiased

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 17:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 17:29 IST
The police in Rajasthan's Alwar district has disallowed nine policemen from the Muslim community from sporting beards to ensure that they act and look 'unbiased' while on duty. In an order issued by Alwar Superintendent of Police Anil Paris Deshmukh on Thursday, the permission given earlier to the Muslim policemen to keep beards under a provision of the state's law has been withdrawn with immediate effect.

While the Alwar police had given permission to 32 Muslim cops to sport beards, it has been withdrawn for only nine of them. Speaking to reporters here, Deshmukh said the main objective of the order is that the men in uniform should perform their duties in an unbiased manner.

"Policemen should not only work in an unbiased manner but they should also look unbiased," the SP said. "There is a provision of the state government which allows HoD to permit policemen to keep beards. Under the provision, 32 policemen were given permission. Permission of nine policemen has been cancelled while for rest of them it stands unchanged," he said.

It was not immediately known if the permission to keep beards will also be withdrawn for the remaining 23 policemen. Deshmukh, however, said that the decision can be reconsidered and those dissatisfied with the order can give their representations.

"Still, if someone is affected (by the order) they can give their representation. Appropriate decision will be taken," he said.

