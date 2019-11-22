International Development News
Petition filed in SC against post-poll alliance of Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena

A petition was filed in the Supreme Court by Surendra Indrabahadur Singh, a resident of Maharashtra, against the post-poll alliance between the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress from forming the government in Maharashtra.

  New Delhi
  Updated: 22-11-2019 17:41 IST
  Created: 22-11-2019 17:41 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The petition claimed that the voters had given a clear mandate to BJP-Sena alliance, and it cannot change now. It sought a direction from the Supreme Court to restrain the Governor of Maharashtra from inviting Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP to form a Government in the state.

The petition further claimed that if a Government is formed it will be against the mandate of the people and the Supreme Court should declare the formation of Government as unconstitutional, void ab initio and therefore liable to be dismissed. Earlier, a complaint was filed against Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray by a lawyer in Aurangabad, Maharashtra on Thursday stating that he along with BJP has allegedly "betrayed the mandate by severing ties with BJP after the elections".

Advocate Ratnakar Chaure also named state BJP president Chandrakant Patil and Shiv Sena leader Pradeep Jaiswal in his complaint. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

