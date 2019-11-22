International Development News
Development News Edition

Rohtang tunnel likely to open next May

  • PTI
  • |
  • Shimla
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 19:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 19:16 IST
Rohtang tunnel likely to open next May

The 8.8-km-long Rohtang tunnel being built on the Leh-Manali highway may become operational in next six months, an official spokesperson said here on Friday. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur during a meeting in New Delhi on Friday that efforts would be made to make the tunnel operational by May next year, the spokesperson added.

One of the longest road tunnels in the country, it is being built at an elevation of 10,171 feet under the under the Rohtang Pass in the eastern Pir Panjal range of the Himalayas. It will reduce the distance between Manali and tribal district Lahual-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong by around 45 kilometres.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

.

India 1st InningsMayank Agarwal c Mehidy Hasan b Al-Amin 14 Rohit Sharma lbw b Ebadat Hossain 21Cheteshwar Pujara c Shadman Islam b Ebadat Hossain 55 Virat Kohli not out 59Ajinkya Rahane not out 23 Extras LB-1, W-1 ...

Over 3,000 rape probe kits distributed for training to states: WCD ministry

Over 3,000 rape investigation kits have been distributed for training to states and union territories, the Women and Child Development Ministry said on Friday. In response to a query in the Lok Sabha, Women and Child Development Minister Sm...

Day/Night Test: India reach 174-3 at stumps against Bangladesh on day 1

India reached 174 for 3 at stumps after dismissing Bangladesh for 106 on the opening day of their maiden DayNight Test here on Friday. Skipper Virat Kohli 59 and Ajinkya Rahane 23 were at the crease at the draw of stumps with India leading ...

Haryana: International Gita Mahotsav to kickstart on Nov 23 at Kurukshetra

The International Gita Mahotsav will start on November 23 in Kurukshetra, which will be marked by various programmes on arts, crafts, culture, heritage and spirituality. It will conclude on December 10. Joint performances of national and in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019