Maha: Onion prices rise after crop damage due to rains

  • Updated: 22-11-2019 21:56 IST
Onion prices continued to move north on Friday as a large part of the crop in Maharashtra has been damaged in unseasonal rains last month, said officials. On Friday, prices of summer onions started from Rs 2,700 per quintal, with the maximum being Rs 7,950 and the average being Rs 7,012, while that of red onions stood at Rs 2,500, Rs 5,175 and Rs 5,500 respectively at APMC here, considered the largest onion market in Asia.

On Thursday, the summer crop received Rs 2,600 minimum, Rs 7,000 maximum and Rs 6,541 average price, while a rate of Rs 7,000 per quintal was the highest this season, they said. On Thursday, red onion prices stood at Rs 2,581 minimum, Rs 5,850 maximum and Rs 5,500 per quintal average price..

