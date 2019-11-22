International Development News
Development News Edition

Whoever forms govt, we will get farmers' work done: Gadkari

  • PTI
  • |
  • Nagpur
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 22:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 22:22 IST
Whoever forms govt, we will get farmers' work done: Gadkari

Irrespective of whose government is formed in Maharashtra, we will get the work done in the interest of farmers, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Friday. The Minister for Road Transport and Highways was speaking at the inauguration of Agrovision, an expo showcasing a wide range of agricultural products, here.

He said instead of taking so much interest in covering who is forming the next government in Maharashtra, the media should focus on farmers' issues. "Whosoever forms the government, work will be carried out in a good manner. Irrespective of whose government comes to power in Maharashtra, we will get the work done in farmers' interest. Farmers are more important...who is part of the government is insignificant," the minister said.

Gadkari's comments come amid the hectic talks being held by the Congress, the NCP and the Shiv Sena for forming a government in Maharashtra, which was placed under President's rule on November 12. Speaking at the gathering, he said, "I felt sad over the cabinet's decision of importing onion. I asked why this situation has come about that we need to import onions.

Earlier, they were being thrown away when prices fell to Rs 2 per kilogram. The reason this is happened is that we don't have storage facilities." He said the dream behind Agrovision, which started ten years ago, was to stop farmer suicides in Vidarbha. "The most important factor to make farmers progressive and prosperous is irrigation facilities. We undertook several water conservation programmes in Vidarbha," he claimed.

He said a bridge-cum-barrage has been approved for Bhandara while the one at Latur will ensure the district will not need to get water by trains, however severe a drought. "If we improve irrigation potential in the state, then farmers will not commit suicide. When I was Union water resources minister, I had released Rs 40,000 crore worth of funds on the request of (then chief minister) Devendra Fadnavis," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan: Dy CM credits local body poll success to Cong workers, govt-run schemes

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Friday attributed the work done by party workers and appreciation of governments schemes by people as the reason behind the success of the party in the recently held local ...

Shabana Azmi's mother Shaukat Kaifi passes away at 93

Veteran actor and Shabana Azmis mother Shaukat Kaifi passed away here on Friday evening due to age-related illness at the age of 93. Kaifis son-in-law, veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar, confirmed the news of the death of the theatre and...

Microsoft permitted to export software to Huawei

The US Department of Commerce has granted Microsofts request for a licence to export mass-market software to Huawei.It is not clear what the mass-market software refers to but the US-based tech giant is known for selling Windows and Office ...

Trump acknowledges Pompeo could run for U.S. Senate

President Donald Trump on Friday acknowledged that his secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, could run for a U.S. Senate seat next year in his home state of Kansas and predicted he would win.Pompeo, a Republican former member of the House of Rep...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019