Tiger kills bull, cow in village near Nagpur

A tiger on Friday killed a bull and a cow in Parseoni tehsil in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, an official said

The cow and bull belonged to Hemraj Meshram and were in his field when the big cat attacked, he said

Meshram said he had sustained a loss of Rs 50,000 due to the death of his cattle and demanded that state authorities pay compensation.

