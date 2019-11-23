International Development News
NTCA seeks report from Raj govt for violation of wildlife norms by marathon organisers

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 13:21 IST
  • Created: 23-11-2019 13:21 IST
The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has asked the Rajasthan government to submit a factual report on a complaint alleging violation of wildlife rules by organisers of a marathon in Mukundra Hills tiger reserve there. The move comes following a complaint by wildlife activist Ajay Dubey, who had cited a newspaper report that said the marathon organisers had set up a stage and used loudspeakers among others inside the tiger reserve.

The event was held earlier this month. Dubey had further sent a notice under Section 55 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. An individual can give notice to authorities concerned to act on violations of wildlife protection law under this Section.

Acting on Dubey's complaint, the NTCA here issued a missive asking the Chief Wildlife Warden of the Rajasthan government to take immediate action in the matter and inform it with the factual position. A copy of the letter was received by Dubey from the NTCA.

"It is a very serious matter. All rules were violated in organising marathon inside the tiger reserve. Red carpet was laid inside the tiger reserve. The state government should take strict action against those responsible behind it," Dubey said. The state forest department has allowed the marathon organisers to set up a stage and use loudspeakers inside the tiger reserve for the long-distance race, according to the media report cited by Dubey.

Tents were also put up for distribution of food near the tiger reserve, the report said, terming it as "blatant violation" of the wildlife law. Rajasthan has an estimated 69 tigers, according to a latest census report.

