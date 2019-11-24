International Development News
Development News Edition

I consider myself NCC cadet even today: PM Modi in 'Mann ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the 59th edition of Mann ki Baat and said that he considers himself an NCC cadet even today.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 11:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 11:50 IST
I consider myself NCC cadet even today: PM Modi in 'Mann ki Baat'
PM Narendra Modi (file pic). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the 59th edition of Mann ki Baat and said that he considers himself an NCC cadet even today. He also interacted with a number of NCC cadets on his radio programme and took questions and suggestions from them.

"All of us know that India's National Cadet Corps, NCC is one of the largest uniformed youth organizations of the world. More so, since I too have been a cadet once, I consider myself to be a cadet even, today", he said. He also spoke about the Tri-services organisation and elaborated on different aspects of NCC.

"It is a Tri-services organisation comprising the Army, Navy and Air Force. NCC means, cultivating qualities of Leadership, patriotism, selfless service discipline and hard work as an integral part of one's character; a thrilling journey of imbibing them into one's habits," said Modi. He also extended his greetings to the cadets on the occasion of NCC day.

"At the outset on the occasion of NCC Day, I extend my best wishes to all NCC Cadets, both former and present. Every year, fourth Sunday of the month of November is celebrated as NCC Day. Generally speaking, our young generation is more likely to remember 'Friendship Day', without fail. But there are many people who, equally keep in mind NCC Day," he added. Prime Minister Modi touched upon a number of topics including Ayodhya judgement, Bramhaputra Pushkar among others, during his address at the 59th edition of the monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Former ISRO chief Kasturirangan to take over as NIIT University chairperson

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

SC commences hearing in Maharashtra govt formation matter

The Supreme Court on Sunday commenced hearing the joint plea of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP against the decision of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari inviting BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis to form the government. A three-judge bench...

Couture leads Sharks past Islanders with OT goal

Logan Couture scored the overtime winner for the second straight outing and the host San Jose Sharks handed the New York Islanders a rare setback with a 2-1 overtime win Saturday night. Goaltender Martin Jones made 27 saves for the Sharks, ...

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appears for Centre, says combine does not have fundamental right to form govt, their plea can't be allowed

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appears for Centre, says combine does not have fundamental right to form govt, their plea cant be allowed....

She can't vote, but 2020 Democrats want her support anyway

Las Vegas, Nov 24 AP One of the most sought-after presidential endorsements in a key early voting state is from a woman who cannot vote. As Democrats jockey for support in Nevada, a meeting with Astrid Silva, a 31-year-old immigrant rights ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019