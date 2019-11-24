International Development News
Development News Edition

Google has spoilt my habit of reading: PM Modi

While interacting with the school students during his 59th edition of Mann ki Baat radio programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he used to read books but google has spoilt his habit of reading as its a shortcut if you want to seek a reference.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 13:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 13:19 IST
Google has spoilt my habit of reading: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

While interacting with the school students during his 59th edition of Mann ki Baat radio programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he used to read books but google has spoilt his habit of reading as its a shortcut if you want to seek a reference. During the programme, Akhil-a student from Rohtak in Haryana asked Prime Minister that he is very busy but despite that does he still get time to watch TV, movies or reading books?

To this Modi said, "I was always fond of reading books but have never had any interest in watching films, nor do I watch TV regularly, however, earlier, sometimes I used to watch Discovery Channel. "I also read books but these days I cannot read much and also Google has spoilt us as we can instantly refer to it anytime," PM Modi said in a humorous tone.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also interacted with National Cadet Corps (NCC) students and answered their questions.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Former ISRO chief Kasturirangan to take over as NIIT University chairperson

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Marathon man Kipchoge, hurdler Muhammad world athletes of yearKenyas marathon sub-two hour man Eliud Kipchoge and American 400m hurdles world record holder Dalilah Muhammad were named Wo...

Saina Nehwal pulls out of Premier Badminton League

Shuttler Saina Nehwal on Sunday announced that she would not be participating in the upcoming fifth edition of Premier Badminton League PBL. She revealed that she has not been well throughout the year as pancreatitis and injuries have troub...

NHL roundup: Rangers rally from four down to sink Habs

Jacob Trouba scored the game-winning goal midway through the third period to break a 5-5 tie, and the visiting New York Rangers rallied from a 4-0 deficit to defeat the Montreal Canadiens, 6-5, on Saturday night. Trouba fired a wrist shot f...

SC asks Centre to produce governor's letters inviting BJP to form govt, issues notices

The Supreme Court on Sunday asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to place before it on Monday morning the letters of Maharashtra Governor recommending revocation of Presidents rule in the state and inviting Devendra Fadnavis to form a gover...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019