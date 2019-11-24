International Development News
Development News Edition

Filing review petition will harm Hindu-Muslim unity: Minority panel chief

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 13:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 13:52 IST
Filing review petition will harm Hindu-Muslim unity: Minority panel chief
A view of Ayodhya Image Credit: ANI

Filing a review petition against the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict will not be in the interest of Muslims and will "harm" the unity between the two communities, National Commission for Minorities chairperson Ghayorul Hasan Rizvi said on Sunday. The minority panel chief said filing the review petition would send a message to the Hindus that they were trying to put roadblocks in the way of building the Ram temple.

He also urged the Muslim side to accept the five-acre alternative land to be given for a mosque, saying they would be respecting the judiciary by doing so. In an interview to PTI, Rizvi said the NCM had held a meeting after the Supreme Court verdict and all its members in one voice had said the verdict should be accepted.

The NCM chairperson said Muslims should help in building the temple in Ayodhya, while Hindus should help in the construction of the mosque. He said it would prove to be a milestone in strengthening the social harmony between the two communities. According to Rizvi, filing of the review petition would send a message to the Hindus that the Muslim community wanted to put roadblocks in the way of building of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, which he said would "harm" Hindu-Muslim unity.

"Review petition should not be filed at all because all sides, including the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and the Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind, had promised that the verdict given by the Supreme Court will be respected," Rizvi said. He alleged that Muslim bodies like the AIMPLB and the Jamiat were going back on their word after making the proclamation that the apex court's verdict would be respected.

"Not just now, for years they have been saying that they will accept the verdict by the Supreme Court, then what is the need for a review?" Rizvi asked. He wondered what was the point of the Muslim bodies in filing a review petition if they were also saying the review petition would be rejected "100 percent".

"The common Muslim of this country is not in favor of a review petition because he or she does not want that matters which have been settled are again raised and the community gets caught up in such things," the NCM chief said. "So the question is for whom are you filing the petition for? Are you filing the petition to harm the brotherhood and disturb the harmony among the communities? Are you doing this for your personal satisfaction?" he asked.

Rizvi said just four-five members of the AIMPLB, including All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, were in favor of filing a review petition. The NCM chief alleged that Owaisi does politics using Muslims and wants to "keep them caught up in such issues so that he gets the votes".

Rizvi underscored that leaders should avoid all this as there are several issues of Muslims and work should be done for that. "This (review) will not be in the interest of Muslims. As the chairman of the commission, a number of Muslims meet me every day and they say that review should not be filed," he said.

"It will not be in the interest of Muslims because the message will go to the Hindus that Muslims want to keep the temple issue unresolved which in a way will harm Hindu-Muslim unity," Rizvi said. In its judgment in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi title case on November 9, the Supreme Court had ruled that the entire 2.77 acres of disputed land should be handed over to deity 'Ram Lalla' (infant Ram), who was one of the three litigants.

The five-judge constitution bench also directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board in Ayodhya to build a mosque. Rizvi said the Muslim side should accept the five-acre land, adding that they would be respecting the government and the court by doing so.

"There are six-seven mosques in Ayodhya and the Muslim population is not much so they suffice," he said. "But it is not an issue of the mosque, if the Muslim side accepts the land to be allotted by the government, it will be respecting the government and the court." The AIMPLB and the Maulana Arshad Madani-led Jamiat had announced last Sunday that a review petition would be filed against the Ayodhya verdict.

The board, after a meeting in Lucknow, had also said it was against accepting the five-acre alternative land given for a mosque as it "will neither balance equity nor repair the damage caused". The Maulana Mahmood Madani-led faction of the Jamiat, however, has said filing a review would not be fruitful.

The Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board has said it would not file a review petition in the Ayodhya verdict. The board will hold a meeting to discuss various issues related to the verdict at its meeting on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Former ISRO chief Kasturirangan to take over as NIIT University chairperson

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Security heightened at hotels where NCP, Cong, Sena MLAs kept

Security has been tightened outside three luxury hotels in Mumbai where MLAs of the NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena have been kept to thwart any poaching attempts, police said on Sunday. The three parties shifted their MLAs to different hotels...

11 mobile phones recovered from possession of detained leaders in J-K

Eleven mobile phones have been recovered from the possession of several mainstream leaders who are under detention at the MLA Hostel here, police said on Sunday. The search operation was conducted on Saturday evening as per the jail manual ...

UPDATE 1-Plane crashes in eastern DR Congo with about 17 passengers on board

A passenger plane with about 17 passengers on board crashed on Sunday in the city of Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, killing several people, the provincial governors office said. The plane, operated by the local company Bu...

JLF to make its debut in Doha

The Jaipur Literature Festival JLF will make its debut in Doha, their first in the Middle East, from December 12 to 14, announced organisers. The three-day literary carnival, organized by Qatar National Library in partnership with Teamwork ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019