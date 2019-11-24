International Development News
Development News Edition

JLF to make its debut in Doha

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 15:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 15:06 IST
JLF to make its debut in Doha

The Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) will make its debut in Doha, their first in the Middle East, from December 12 to 14, announced organisers. The three-day literary carnival, organized by Qatar National Library in partnership with Teamwork Arts, producer of the annual JLF, will feature renowned literary figures from around the world to celebrate the power of the written word.

The prominent authors and thinkers to attend the event include renowned poet-lyricist Javed Akhtar, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore, author Anita Nair and actor-author Kim Pereira. "The line-up also has Dr. Amal Mohammed Al-Malki, Founding Dean of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences at Hamad bin Khalifa University, Qatar Foundation; Buket Uzuner, selected among the 75 Most Influential Women of the Republic of Turkey on the occasion of the Republic of Turkey's 75th anniversary; and spokesperson for Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs," they said, adding that the full list of speakers will be announced soon.

The JLF, often called "the greatest literary show on Earth", for its Doha edition has in store informative and stimulating events, discussions, and lectures with participation from all sectors of society, including schools, universities, community groups and special interest groups -- creating a platform for an engaging and vibrant exchange of ideas. It goes hand-in-hand with the Library's celebration of the Qatar-India 2019 Year of Culture, which features numerous other events in November and December.

"The event serves as an incredible opportunity for the people of Qatar to meet writers, leading literary figures and thought leaders from around the world, while sharing and widening their own interests and knowledge. "As a one-of-a-kind experience for Qatar, we are confident that the Festival will encourage the expression of creativity, and the deepening of understanding of the world of literature," said Dr. Sohair Wastawy, executive director of the Library.

The JLF, since 2014, has expanded its reach across the world with editions in London, New York, Boulder, Houston, Adelaide, Toronto and Belfast.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Former ISRO chief Kasturirangan to take over as NIIT University chairperson

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Pink ball Test can't just happen in Kolkata, need to take it to all parts of India: Ganguly

Following a thunderous success of the first-ever day-night Test at Eden Gardens, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Sunday promised to take the pink ball game to all parts of the country. Eden Gardens played the perfect host for the historic ...

Over 19,000 marriages registered in Delhi till September this year

Nearly 19,250 marriages were registered in the city between January and September this year, of which 589 were interfaith, according to an official data. Among all the 11 districts, South-West Delhi topped the chart with registration of 2,9...

6 protesters killed in south Iraq as unrest intensifies

Nasiriyah Iraq, Nov 24 AFP Six protesters were killed on Sunday in Iraqs south, where resurging anti-government demonstrations turned up the heat on paralysed politicians facing the countrys largest grassroots movement in decades. Three dem...

Israeli PM holds tense Cabinet meeting as indictment looms

Jerusalem, Nov 24 AP Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is leading a noticeably tense Cabinet meeting. Its his first since Israels attorney general announced Netanyahu will be indicted for bribery, fraud and breach of trust. Netanyah...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019